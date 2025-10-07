Baahubali 3 Not Announced in 'The Epic'

Baahubali - The Epic is a re-release of the blockbuster hit, merging both Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion into one movie. The film will be releasing on October 31 across the globe in large formats: IMAX, Dolby Vision, 4DX, D-Box, and EpiQ. Fans have been waiting for the film since the makers announced its release date.



Producer Shobu Yarlagadda also spoke about the possibilities of Baahubali 3. He said, "No announcement about Baahubali 3 in Baahubali: The Epic's ending is coming up. There is a lot of work to be done. But we might have a surprise coming up."



The producer's latest words have gone viral on social media. Some people have started predicting that it could be a collaboration between Prabhas and Rajamouli. We can't wait to see the surprise.

