Baaghi 4 Expected OTT Release Date!

Tiger Shroff's featured film, Baaghi 4, was released in theatres on 5 September 2025. The film is directed by A Harsha. The film failed to make a strong impact at the box office.



The film is gearing up for its digital premiere. Reports are doing the rounds that Baaghi 4's digital rights have been acquired by Prime Video. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 17, 2025. It could probably be on a rental basis. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.



Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The principal cast includes Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt (as the main antagonist), Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.

