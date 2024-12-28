Sudhanshu Rai Teases Fans with Cryptic "B for?" Post

Sudhanshu Rai, India’s favourite storyteller for sci-fi, detective, thriller and horror fiction, has teased his fans with a cryptic social media post, triggering speculations around the title of his upcoming Hindi feature film. Taking to Instagram, the noted storyteller declared that the name of his film, expected to be a sci-fi supernatural thriller, will be announced on December 28, Saturday. The visual in the post, basically a haunted forest with huge banyan trees, hints at a plot that delves into the thrilling supernatural spectrum. While some have guessed the title of the film to be ‘Black’, a few believe that it might be the return of Sudhanshu’s most popular creation, Detective Boomrah, on the screen.









The feature film is reportedly the first-of-its-kind sci-fi thriller set in the backdrop of India’s Hindi heartland. Sudhanshu, a storyteller par excellence, made his acting debut with Chaipatti, a quirky horror comedy still loved immensely for its unique concept. The director of the film is Puneet Sharma, whose last outing Chintaa Mani received rave reviews for his brilliant treatment of a complex genre and impactful performances.





