Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes UNICEF Co-Ambassador David Beckham

Ayushmann Khurrana, in his role as UNICEF India National Ambassador, welcomes iconic footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham upon his arrival in India. The two stars, celebrated in their respective fields, have consistently used their platforms to raise awareness on issues concerning the world. Their commitment extends beyond borders, is rooted in empathy, responsibility and a vision for a fair world where children can learn, dream and thrive.



On the occasion of Beckham’s visit to India, where the former England football captain was seen visiting a school in Visakhapatnam, Ayushmann said, “David Beckham is an icon who leads from the front to bring focus to so many societal issues that affect people worldwide. It is incredible to see his commitment to social good and his love for India. His visits to our country inspire people to do good and bring global attention to our needs. He is a true friend of India. I’m deeply thankful for his efforts. It is truly a pleasure to be advocating for the same causes as fellow UNICEF ambassadors.”



Both David Beckham and Ayushmann Khurrana carry the belief that a better future begins with listening, supporting and standing up for the most vulnerable and today, they do so side by side as UNICEF ambassadors.

