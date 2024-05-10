Ayush Mehra Set to Make his Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Mumbai: Ayush Mehra, the dynamic actor renowned for his captivating performances in both digital and cinematic realms, is all set to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024, representing the vibrant Actors’ community of India. With an illustrious journey that spans from OTT web shows to movies, and now to the grand stage of Cannes, Ayush Mehra continues to redefine the contours of Indian entertainment on a global scale.



Making a red carpet debut at Cannes 2024, actor Ayush Mehra aims to showcase his unwavering support to the films and cinema across the globe at the French Riviera. Working with a fresh vision for Cannes in terms of fashion, Ayush has collaborated with a new-age stylist Kudrat Anand and is slated to be at the Mecca of cinema between 15th to 20th May.





Speaking about going to the global platform and making a debut at Cannes, Ayush expressed his gratitude and said, "Growing up immersed in the enchanting world of cinema, movies have been my constant companion and inspiration. It's a stroke of luck to witness this world firsthand, and attending Cannes is an extraordinary privilege. I'm immensely proud that several Indian films like Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light”, and Sandhya Suri’s “Santosh” have made it to the competition, as well as legendary actor Smita Patil’s “Manthan” being screened there, showcases the depth and diversity of our cinema on a global platform.”



“Moreover, to walk the same red carpet as legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola, and George Miller is beyond surreal. As I prepare to delve into countless screenings, connect with fellow filmmakers from around the world, and revel in the magic of cinema, I'm filled with genuine gratitude and humility for this incredible opportunity to represent India's thriving acting community,” he added.



Starting from behind-the-scenes in films like 'O Teri!' and 'URI: The Surgical Strike', Ayush progressed steadily, showcasing his dedication and artistic evolution, resulting in his standout performance in the globally lauded "Kacchey Limbu" which got international recognition and was screened at three film festivals, i.e., the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, the World Film Festival of Bangkok, and the International Film Festival of Kerala, cementing a worldwide recognition for the actor.

Starting as the modern-day chocolate boy and ‘Ad Boy’ of India, Ayush's transition from the digital sphere to mainstream cinema has been seamless, with notable appearances in popular OTT web shows like "Minus One", "Please Find Attached", and the Netflix sensation "Call My Agent - Bollywood", where he shared screen space with industry luminaries like Dia Mirza, Soni Razdan, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha.



As he prepares to grace the global platform with the illustrious Cannes Film Festival, Ayush carries with him the hopes and aspirations of an entire industry. His presence on this global stage not only celebrates the burgeoning talent of Indian cinema but also underscores the growing influence of Indian actors on the world stage.