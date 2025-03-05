Ayesha Takia Claims Family Was Brutally Bullied in Goa Incident

Panaji: After her husband Abu Farhan Azmi was booked for an altercation at a public place at Candolim village in North Goa, actor Ayesha Takia said her family was "brutally bullied" by local goons. The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of a scuffle in a public place in the state and disturbing peace.

In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Takia, a former Bollywood actor, said it was her husband who dialed 100 for help but ended up with a complaint against him. "It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours.... They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him," Takia posted.





"The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa...as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was the one in fact who dialed 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people," she added.