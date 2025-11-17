AxK Music Video – Aigiri Nandini and Kala Bhairav – EDM Version

We are pleased to introduce “AxK,” a captivating music video that showcases a unique blend of devotion and creativity. This project brings together the exceptional talents of ETHNIQ, the Music Producer, and Priya Mali, a gifted vocalist.



A Devotional Song with a Unique Twist



The music video “AxK” features a devotional song that seamlessly fuses the classic compositions “Aigiri Nandini” and “Kala Bhairav.” ETHNIQ’s masterful design brings a fresh perspective to these traditional songs, infusing them with an EDM feel without compromising their devotional essence. Priya Mali’s powerful vocals breathe life into the song, making it a compelling listen.



Music Design



Fusion of Traditional and Contemporary Styles:



The song’s unique blend of “Aigiri Nandini” and “Kala Bhairav” showcases ETHNIQ’s creativity in reinterpreting classic compositions.

EDM Influence:



The incorporation of EDM elements adds a modern twist to the devotional song, making it appealing to a wider audience.

Soulful Vocals:



Priya Mali’s vocals bring depth and emotion to the song, conveying the devotion and spirituality that define the composition.

Release Details



“AxK” is proudly released by SAREGAMA, one of India’s most renowned music labels. The song will be available on all major music streaming platforms. We believe that this project will resonate with audiences and leave a lasting impression.



About the Artists



Priya Mali:



A multifaceted artist and entrepreneur, serving as a playback singer, programmer and music composer in the Indian music industry. She is also the proprietor for Mix Me Studios, a cutting-edge Dolby Atmos approved studio based in Chennai.

ETHNIQ:



A Music Producer recognized for his innovative approach to blending traditional and contemporary styles. His expertise in crafting captivating soundscapes has earned him recognition in the music industry.















