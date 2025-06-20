Award Winner Seerat Kapoor Shines in a Regal Pure Tissue Saree at Gaddar Awards
Seerat Kapoor is one of those actresses in tinsel town, who never fails to stun fans with her stunning looks.
Seerat Kapoor is one of those actresses in tinsel town, who never fails to stun fans with her stunning looks. The actress recently made our heart skip a beat when she dropped pictures from her recent red carpet event, where she surely turned heads and stole the show at the prestigious Gaddar Film Festival, in a breathtaking ensemble by Issa Designer Studio. The actress, who is already basking in the glory of her debut film Run Raja Run being awarded *Best Feature Film* by the Government of Telangana, elevated the celebration with her impeccable fashion statement.
Draped in an opulent Apple green tissue saree, Seerat embodied elegance and grace. The saree, crafted from a pure tissue fabric, featured a captivating scalloped cutwork border, adorned with exquisite pitta and cutdana embroidery. This delicate embellishment added a regal charm to the ensemble, making it a true work of art. The saree, priced at ₹28,000, shimmered under the spotlight and reflected the glamour of the occasion.
Seerat paired the saree with a show-stealing handcrafted blouse boasting a sweetheart neckline and full sleeves embroidered with fine detailing. The backless design added a bold yet graceful touch, perfectly highlighting Seerat’s toned back and collarbones. This intricately designed blouse came at a steep ₹18,000.
Accessorizing with finesse, she wore beautiful ethnic Chandballis studded with diamonds by Aurelius Jewellers worth ₹5,000 and a chic ring valued at ₹6,000, striking the right balance between tradition and modern glamour. Her makeup was a masterclass in red carpet perfection dewy skin, smudged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, subtle pink blush, highlighter and glossy nude lips created a flawless look.
Her hair was styled in a messy bun with face-framing bangs, complementing the elegance of the saree while allowing her look to remain fresh and youthful. She opted for designer heels costing a price of 25000. The entire look was styled by ace celebrity stylist Anahita Dhawan. Every element of her ensemble was meticulously curated, collectively amounting to an estimated ₹70,000.
Seerat Kapoor’s red carpet appearance at the Gaddar Film Festival was nothing short of iconic—radiating poise, confidence and timeless beauty, she truly proved once again why she is a reigning queen of grace and glamour in Tollywood.