Avika Gor Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Actress Avika Gor, who won hearts with her performances in Telugu films like Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Chupistha Mava, and Raju Gari Gadhi 3, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani.



The wedding took place in a unique setting—on the sets of the popular reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Sonali Bendre. The ceremony turned into a star-studded affair with celebrity contestants and special guests in attendance.



Among those who witnessed the joyous occasion were Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh–Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar–Fahad Ahmad, and Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar. Adding to the glitz, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel joined as special guests.



Avika looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with striking emerald jewellery, while Milind complemented her in a golden sherwani with matching emerald accents.

