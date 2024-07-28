Avika Gor disappoints in Bloody Ishq

Pretty actress Avika Gor who made a name for herself in Tollywood with hit movies like ‘Uyyala Jumpala, ‘Cinema Choopistha Mava' and ‘Lakshmi Raave Maa Intinki’ is doing some Hindi movies these days. Her latest horror thriller '`Bloody Ishq’ is a disappointing fare and even her performance is not exciting enough. “She plays a wife and moves to a haunted house in Scotland with her husband but slowly realizes that the house is haunted and begins to get jittery,’ says a source and adds, ‘The routine scary thriller is affected by shoddy CGI with rendered ghosts and possessed humans and the torturous pace adds to audience woes reason,’ he adds

Although director Vikram Bhatt is known for his spooky thrillers like ‘Raaz’ and ‘1920’ but this time he couldn’t come up with a gripping horror flick. “Avika Gor is known for girl-next-door roles in Telugu films and plays a glamour role in ‘Bloody Ishq’ and tries to salvage a poorly etched role. She looks good but her performance falls short of expectations as she looks clueless at times and gives out repeated expressions of fear and anguish but in vain ,” he points out.

After making a mark in Tollywood, Avika moved to Bollywood and was seen in films like ‘Kahani Rubberband Ki’ and ‘1920 Horrors of Heart’ but she has more hits in Telugu.