Autumn Durald, 1st Woman to Win Best Cinematography Oscar Award

This year’s 98th Academy Awards have been groundbreaking in many ways. From the introduction of a new “Casting” category after twenty-five years, won by casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, to the historic win of the first woman in the Best Cinematography category, the ceremony has opened new doors of opportunity for women in film.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw has become the first-ever woman to receive an Oscar for Best Cinematography. She triumphed over fellow nominees Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme), Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another), and Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams), earning the award for her exceptional work on director Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners.

In her acceptance speech, Durald invited the women in the theatre to stand and thanked them, saying: “I don’t get here without you guys!” She emphasized that she truly meant it before going on to thank the crew who worked behind each frame and the cast who brought the story to life.

Durald is only the fourth woman ever nominated in this category, and she is now the first woman from a minority background to win and be recognized at this prestigious event.

Her collaboration with Ryan Coogler is not new; she previously worked as a cinematographer on the acclaimed superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sinners mark their second feature together.

Historically, the only women nominated for Best Cinematography before Durald were Rachel Morrison (Mudbound), Mandy Walker (Elvis), and Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog). Beyond the Oscars, Durald has also won several critics’ awards and earned a BAFTA nomination, though she ultimately lost to Michael Bauman.

This article was written by Nag Adithya, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.



