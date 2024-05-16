Audience disappeared from theatres, says Suresh Babu

Veteran producer-distributor and exhibitor Suresh Babu claims that closing down theatres wasn’t a hard decision. He claims that some sections of the audience have become selective about their choices, while the rest have no interest in watching movies in theatres. He urges filmmakers to dish out novel content and says that even Bollywood and Hollywood movies are unable to feed theatres in two Telugu states. He talks about alternative options to run theatres in an exclusive chit-chat with Deccan Chronicle.



Q: Being an exhibitor, was it a tough decision to close theatres in Telangana state?

A: Honestly, no. Because audiences have almost disappeared from theatres for quite some time, so we were left with no other choice but to shut down theatres for some time. Without even a bare minimum viewership, theatre maintenance has become tough. We had to cut down on our staff members to avoid more losses. Few theatres may open in a week or two to screen movies selectively but I am still doubtful about this gameplan. Simply, it is wise to shut down your shop when there is no business, similar to a nearby grocery shop.

Q: What about certain films like ‘HanuMan’ and ‘Tillu Square’ that did well at the box office?

A: I agree that a handful of films worked this year, while many more tanked without a trace. It could be due to elections or mediocre content or even IPL matches, but we are suffering as exhibitors. Usually, summers are a safe bet for producers and exhibitors since audiences walk into theatres and enjoy cool air conditioning to avoid the scorching heat outside, but this summer has been quite pathetic and just four or five viewers are found in theatres. We can easily make a head count outside ticket windows since the days of long queues have gone. However, our overhead costs have remained the same due to power charges, staff salaries, and maintenance which are eating into our resources.

Q: What about other industries that didn’t close down theatres?

A: Telugu exhibitors suffered the most due to depleting footfalls at theatres for many months, unlike others. Malayalam industry had big hits like ‘Manjummel Boys’ and “Premalu’ and survived well this year. While Bollywood also has more flops than hits and is matching up with poor turnout like Tollywood. Unfortunately, we didn’t even get good dubbed movies from Tamil or Hollywood this summer so we are in dire straits. It looks like the Telugu audience has found alternative sources of entertainment like social media clips and reels and stuff and coming to theatres only for star-studded movies and shunning others.

Q: Apart from the cinema, what are the options for theatres? Like screening IPL matches?

A: Frankly, we have many plans but we don’t know how to execute them. We thought of running education programs instead of morning shows in theatres and also thought about letting out theatres for marriage functions to help theatres make money from other sources. I think screening of IPL matches couldn’t be a great idea because youngsters are watching matches on their mobile free of cost, so no one would come to a theatre for it. Hence, more theatres are going to shut down permanently and turn into real estate zones to recover their money. End of the day, theatres are a property and we need cash on it.

Q: Telangana region or the Nizam area fetch a good theatrical amount for producers?

A: I do agree that 40 to 45% of theatrical money comes from 400 theaters in the Nizam region for big star films but we are helpless at this point. We wish big stars do more films and revive theatre collections in the days to come but they are doing one film in a year or two years and sometimes even three years. With some sections of the audience becoming addicted to star-studded movies, we have to wait for the stars to arrive. Earlier, we used to watch movies as an ‘art form’ and then just for ‘entertainment’, and thereafter we enjoyed larger-than-life tropes but now audience choices are limited and narrowed.

Q: Do you think OTT platforms have hurt theatrical business?

A: Definitely, OTT platforms have pulled out a section of the audience by offering varied content. Hence, we as filmmakers have to deliver ‘thematic’ films and promote them well on social media and draw millions of views for teasers and songs to draw the attention of viewers and turn the tide. Superstars and good path-breaking content are the only USPs for filmmakers to shore up footfalls. Otherwise, we are staring at a bleak future.