Atlee About Varanasi Concept Teaser: 'Stunning, Lovely and Amazing'

The concept teaser of Varanasi has received universal acclaim, with several celebs joining the party. On Monday, it was the turn of director Atlee to heap praises on it.



In his Instagram story, the Jawan director described Mahesh Babu's presence as "mass". He further called MM Keeravani's music as "lovely". PS Vinod's cinematography is "amazing", the Mersal maker further wrote. Above all, he told SS Rajamouli that he can't wait to watch the movie. "Stunning," the Bigil maker added.



Varanasi, produced jointly by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be a Summer 2027 release all over.



Atlee's current project is fronted by Icon Star Allu Arjun. Deepika Padukone stars as the female lead in it.

