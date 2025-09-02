Atharvaa Murali’s Action Thriller Tunnel to be released in Telugu

Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali's action thriller Tunnel will be released in Telugu by A Raju Nayak's Lachuram Productions. Directed by Ravindra Madhava, the film features Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead.



Tunnel will hit the screens on September 12, 2025.



The film's trailer shows the intense conflict between a new police officer, played by Atharvaa Murali, and a dangerous criminal who is a former soldier, played by Ashwin Kakumanu. The movie is more than a simple chase. It explores how one traumatic event can lead one man to become a hero while the other turns to a life of crime, making it difficult to tell the difference between good and evil.



The music is by Justin Prabhakaran of Radhe Shyam and Dear Comrade fame.



Lavanya Tripathi is currently also doing Sathi Leelavathi, a family entertainer. Paradesi, Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal and Kanithan are among Murali's Tamil outings. He played a key role in Varun Tej's Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was released in 2019.

