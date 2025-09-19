Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg No More

Guwahati: In what has come as a shocker for entire Assam, celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore following a scuba diving accident. He was rescued from the sea by Singapore police and taken to a hospital, where he was undergoing intensive treatment.

Doctors had placed him in the intensive care unit and were monitoring his condition, but he did not recover. The hospital has now confirmed his death.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was campaigning for the party candidates in Bodoland Territorial Council elections suspended the campaign soon after he got the news of Mr Garg’s death. He said, “The external affairs minister of Pabitra Margherita has informed me that our Zubeen Garg is no more. I am leaving for Guwahati. We have suspended the election campaign of the party. I am going to discuss the next course of action to bring the body of the singer from Singapore.”

Mr Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Wednesday.

News of his passing has come as a massive shock to his fans and well-wishers across Assam and the Northeast, many of whom had been praying for his recovery since reports of the accident first emerged.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across Assam, the Northeast, and beyond as people mourn the loss of one of the region’s most loved artists.

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Ripu Bora paid his last respects to the singer on social media. He wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend (sic)."

Cabinet Minister of Assam for Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation Ashok Singhal expressed his grief over Mr Zubeen Garg's death. He said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

He further said, "In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti."