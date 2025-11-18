Assam Celebrates 53rd Birth Anniversary of its Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Thousands of people from all walks of life in Assam on Tuesday celebrated the 53rd birthday of its cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19. Several organisations, including political parties, organised day-long events in his honour.

The fans of Garg gathered outside his Kahilipara home at midnight to cut a cake and set it in front of his picture. His sister, Palmee Borthakur and wife, Garima Saikia Garg, were also present.

In addition to singing the birthday song, many of his well-known songs were sung by the fans as part of the first celebration following his passing.

At "Zubeen Kshetra," where he was cremated, admirers from all over the state gathered to pay their respects by lighting lamps, singing his songs, and presenting "gamosas" (traditional scarves) and flowers.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his tribute to the singer, said, "Some presence fades from sight but shines brighter in memory. Today, we honour the enduring legacy of an artist who was, will and forever be our heartthrob. That of our #BelovedZubeen. Forever in our hearts.”

The ruling BJP in the state has organised a blood donation camp. The opposition Congress has also organised a commemorative programme, 'Kanchanjunga-Sanskriti Houk Maitreyir Mantra' (culture be the mantra of harmony) to honour his memory, celebrate his cultural contributions and reaffirm the party's continued commitment to secure justice for him.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi will be present on the occasion, which will be an evening of "remembrance, reverence and collective reflection", a party spokesperson said.

The NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is also celebrating the day as "Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas" (National Self-respect Day) by holding a tribute event at the party headquarters, which included a blood donation camp, a performance of Zubeen Garg's well-known songs, and the planting of saplings.

Since Sunday, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has organised art camps, bike rallies, and the planting of saplings as part of a three-day celebration of the singer's birthday at all district headquarters.

To commemorate the anniversary of his birth, the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club is also hosting events throughout the state.

Members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) also paid floral tributes to Garg on the occasion.

Garg was born at Tura in Meghalaya on November 18, 1972. He died on September 19 this year in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), while swimming in the sea during a yacht trip.