Asmi Aderay Releases Empowering New Single Someone Real

Mumbai: Indian-born, LA-based singer-songwriter AsmiAderay unveils her powerful new single “Someone Real,” a vibrant pop anthem about self-worth, honesty, and the courage to wait for genuine love in a world that often celebrates instant gratification.

With soaring vocals, cinematic production, and raw emotional depth, “Someone Real” blends modern pop energy with a timeless message — that true connection begins with knowing your own value. The track’s anthemic melodies and heartfelt lyrics showcase Asmi’s ability to turn vulnerability into empowerment.

“‘Someone Real’ is about staying true to yourself. In a world where love often feels fleeting, I wanted to remind people that waiting for genuine connection is always worth it,” says Asmi Aderay.

The song’s standout lyric — “I’m enough, a giver of honest love, if it’s just late-night pleasure, I’m staying alone ‘til someone real comes along” — captures the essence of Asmi’s message: authenticity over attention, and self-respect over settling.

About the song

Through catchy verses, heartfelt choruses, and a soaring bridge, “Someone Real” explores the longing for true connection in today’s digital dating landscape. The song resonates with anyone who’s ever craved something real in a world obsessed with the temporary.

Producer Jeff Hoeppner, who worked closely with Asmi on the track, shares:

“Asmi came into the studio with such a clear vision — she knew exactly how she wanted to tell this story. ‘Someone Real’ felt special from day one because it’s not just a song about love — it’s about integrity and knowing your worth.”