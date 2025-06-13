Asian Suresh Entertainment To Release Vijay Antony's Maargan In Telugu

Vijay Antony’s upcoming film Maargan is gearing up for release on June 27th. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film is touted to be a murder mystery-crime thriller.



Asian Suresh Entertainment has officially announced a grand release for Maargan across AP and Telangana. Actor-producer Vijay Antony and Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions are delighted.



Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Preethika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan are playing different roles in this "gripping edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with suspense, crime, and investigative elements". "Deepshika’s role will impress everyone. Brigida is a talented actress," the Bicchagadu actor recently said.



Brigida will be seen as a police officer. Vijay Antony's films have relied on their unique premises in the past. Music is by Vijay Antony himself. Yuva S is the Director of Photography.

