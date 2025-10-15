Ashutosh Gowariker Praises Shiva, Says It Had a 'punch in the Gut' Impact

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Shiva is still one of the best classics to have come out from Telugu cinema. It is also one of the most favorite films of Akkineni fans and a huge crowd favourite to this day. It was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, then just a debutant whose vision Nagarjuna resolutely backed.



Ahead of the theatrical re-release of Shiva on November 14, 2025, Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker has revealed that he was mesmerized by the "energy" of the film when he watched it for the first time. "Certain films leave such an impact that you always remember. One such film for me is Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva. It wasn’t just a film. It was a punch in the gut," he said.



The Bollywood filmmaker revealed that Shiva made him sit up and ask "who is this director and how is he creating this energy on screen?" He also highlighted his favourite moments from the movie. "That opening scene, then the bicycle chain moment, then there was Nagarjuna. Wow, his stillness, his resolve, it was magnetic," Gowarikar said, congratulating Raju for obtaining the re-release rights.



Shiva will be re-released in 4K Dolby Atmos.

