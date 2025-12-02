Ashish Chanchlani’s Ekaki Sparks Mixed Reactions as He Ventures Into Horror-Comedy

Ashish Chanchlani—one of India’s most popular digital creators—has taken a sharp creative turn with Ekaki, his new YouTube horror-comedy series. Known for loud humour and viral sketch videos, Chanchlani has stepped into filmmaking territory as writer, director, and lead actor, marking one of his most ambitious projects yet.

Ekaki follows the story of a man who moves into an old, isolated house seeking peace—only to encounter unsettling sounds, eerie shadows, and supernatural disturbances. The series attempts to fuse chilling horror aesthetics with Chanchlani’s signature comedic style—something rarely explored in Indian digital content. The trailer created strong anticipation with intense visuals, a dark tone, and high-quality production design.

The experiment has earned praise from long-time followers, many applauding his risk-taking and the cinematic approach uncommon for free YouTube releases. Viewers highlighted the atmospheric sound design and horror elements, calling the project a refreshing deviation.

However, reactions remain split. Some critics felt the pacing was inconsistent, the humour sometimes disrupted the suspense, and certain supporting performances lacked impact. Others argued the writing could be sharper and the tone more refined.

Despite the mixed response, supporters believe the series needs time to settle into its rhythm and applaud Chanchlani for stepping outside his comfort zone instead of staying with proven formats.

If upcoming episodes strengthen the narrative balance between horror and comedy, Ekaki could evolve into a defining milestone in Chanchlani’s career—showcasing his willingness to grow, reinvent, and challenge audience expectations.