Ashish Chanchlani Says Sunny Deol’s Ghatak Was His First Theatre Film, Calls It Life-Changing

Popular digital creator and YouTube star Ashish Chanchlani recently shared a nostalgic anecdote about his first-ever cinema experience, revealing that watching Sunny Deol’s Ghatak in theatres had a profound impact on him. Speaking on a podcast, Chanchlani said, “Sunny Deol ne screen pe chilaya aur yahape pura theatre chilla raha tha… I think that is the first moment I have. I was very small, but it’s etched in my memory.”

Ashish, who is set to make his directorial debut with the horror-comedy Ekaki, described himself as a “movie baby,” adding, “Mere dad ka single screen cinema tha. I was literally born into cinema.” He credited his upbringing in a theatre-owning family for fuelling his passion for films and storytelling.

Chanchlani’s debut film Ekaki—which he has written, directed, and stars in—will be released on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel. The film’s first-look poster, filled with supernatural intrigue, has already stirred excitement among his massive fan base.

As one of India’s most beloved internet personalities transitions to filmmaking, Ashish’s journey from the theatre aisles of Ghatak to calling the shots behind the camera is both personal and cinematic.