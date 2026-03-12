ASEA Confirms 3rd Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2026

The 3rd Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA 2026) has been officially confirmed and is shaping up to be one of the largest Asian pop-culture award events of the year, bringing together leading stars from the K-pop, Asian television, and film industries.



The 3rd ASEA 2026 event will take place at the Belluna Dome stadium in Tokorozawa, in the city of Saitama, Japan.



Launched in 2024, the Asia Star Entertainer Awards has quickly emerged as a major awards ceremony celebrating artists who have made a global impact across entertainment sectors. The event is hosted by South Korean entertainment media outlet Newsen and lifestyle magazine Star1, with the aim of honoring achievements in music, television, film, and digital entertainment across Asia.



According to the organizing committee, the ceremony aims to create a platform where “music, stars, and fans become one,” highlighting the expanding reach of Asian entertainment worldwide.



The Belluna Dome, a massive indoor arena in Saitama Prefecture, will serve as the venue for the ceremony and is also known for hosting large concerts and sporting events. The dome is expected to accommodate around 200,000–250,000 fans across the two-day celebration.



Some of the confirmed performers include:



ATEEZ — a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment, consisting of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.



&TEAM — a Japanese boy band formed by YX Labels, composed of nine members: K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki, and Maki.



Hearts2Hearts — a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consisting of eight members: Carmen, Jiwoo, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian, and Ye-on.



&TEAM is scheduled to perform on the first day of the event, while ATEEZ and Hearts2Hearts will take the stage on the second day, the organisers revealed. More artists, presenters, and nominees are expected to be announced gradually in the weeks leading up to the event.



The 2026 edition is expected to feature large-scale stage productions, major collaborations, and high-quality performances, continuing the show’s reputation as a major showcase of Asian pop culture. Organisers have also promised a stronger global voting system, allowing fans worldwide to play a more active role in selecting winners.



Award categories typically include top honors such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Performance of the Year, along with Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Rising Actors, Global K-pop Leaders, and fan-voted popularity awards.



The previous ceremony in 2025, held at Yokohama’s K-Arena, featured performances by major K-pop groups and attracted thousands of fans from around the world. The event honored leading artists including aespa, ENHYPEN, and (G)I-DLE, highlighting the dominance of fourth-generation K-pop acts. Attendance for the two-day event reached around 37,000, reflecting the huge global demand for Asian entertainment shows.



The event will take place on May 16 and 17.

By Aditya Kumar Singh

