ASEA 2026 Set for May 16–17 at Japan’s Belluna Dome

The 3rd Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA 2026) has been officially confirmed and is shaping up to be one of the biggest Asian pop-culture award events of the year, bringing together leading stars from K-pop and the Asian television and film industries.

The two-day event will take place on May 16 and 17 at the Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama, Japan.

Launched in 2024, the Asia Star Entertainer Awards has quickly emerged as a major awards ceremony celebrating artists who have made a global impact across multiple entertainment sectors. The event is hosted by South Korean entertainment media Newsen and lifestyle magazine Star1, with the aim of honouring achievements in music, television, film and digital entertainment across Asia.

According to the organising committee, the ceremony aims to create a platform where “music, stars and fans become one,” highlighting the growing global reach of Asian entertainment.

The Belluna Dome, a large indoor arena in Saitama Prefecture known for hosting major concerts and sporting events, will serve as the venue for the ceremony. Organisers expect the stadium to accommodate around 200,000 to 250,000 fans across the two-day celebration.

Several artists have already been confirmed for performances.

ATEEZ, the South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment, will perform along with the group Hearts2Hearts, a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The Japanese boy band &TEAM, formed by YX Labels, has also been confirmed as part of the lineup.

According to organisers, &TEAM will perform on the first day of the event, while ATEEZ and Hearts2Hearts will take the stage on the second day. More artists, presenters and nominees are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026 edition is expected to feature large-scale stage productions, major collaborations and high-quality performances, continuing the show’s reputation as a major showcase of Asian pop culture. Organisers have also promised a stronger global voting system, allowing fans worldwide to play a more active role in selecting winners.

Award categories typically include major honours such as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, along with awards for Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Rising Actors, Global K-pop Leaders and several fan-voted popularity prizes.

The previous ceremony, held in 2025 at Yokohama’s K-Arena, featured performances by major K-pop groups and attracted thousands of fans from around the world. The event honoured leading artists including aespa, ENHYPEN and I-dle, highlighting the growing dominance of fourth-generation K-pop acts.

The two-day event in 2025 drew around 37,000 visitors, reflecting the strong global demand for Asian entertainment award shows.