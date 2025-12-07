Aryan Khan Rides High as The Bads of Bollywood Becomes One of 2025's Biggest Streaming Hits

Aryan Khan continues to ride a phenomenal wave of success since his maiden Netflix outing, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, emerged as one of the most spoken-about and widely welcomed releases of the year. More than two months after its release, the show is still growing in conversations, trending on social media, and garnering praise from audiences and veterans alike. The response has been so overwhelming that recently, according to IMDb, Aryan emerged as the second most popular Indian director of 2025-a great achievement for a debutant director.

For Aryan, this is not only professional success but also personal validation. Talking to GQ, he was grateful yet levelheaded. “I’m extremely grateful,” he said, as he talked about the overwhelming love coming his way from his fans. According to him, nothing can be a bigger reward for any creator than witnessing the world get hooked on something that has been a labor of love. His maiden project has started conversations, meme trends, critical acclaim, and innumerable rewatches proof that the series is a cultural phenomenon.

Talking about the success of the show, Aryan says he did feel that the project would work, but it wasn't out of overconfidence. "I'm not saying this out of arrogance, but belief," he says. "If I don't believe in the project as the director, who will?" His words spoke volumes about the passion and conviction he carried all along while working on the film. Well, being a debutant director and stepping into an industry known for their high pressure and rapid judgments, Aryan made it clear self-belief was his strongest tool.

He also said that he would have been very disappointed if it did not resonate with the audience, because of how attached he was with the entire series. Right from the blueprint to the final cut, his emotional investment was quite apparent. The show's layered writing, sharp humor, and bold tone stand as a testament to Aryan's aspiration to push the envelope and bring a distinctive fresh creative voice to Indian streaming content.

Indeed, Aryan urged viewers to watch the serials once again, highlighting how most of the jokes and nuances had been deliberately filled in for them to be easily missed. This rewatch value has contributed in many ways to the show's longevity and continued popularity. One project, and Aryan Khan has proved his great talent, clarity of vision, and the ability to create content that deeply resonates with a global audience. As The Ba**ds of Bollywood continues its remarkable run, all eyes are now on what the rising director will take on next.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College