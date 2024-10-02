Artificial Intelligence, VFX turn game changers in Tollywood

Undoubtedly, young Tollywood filmmakers are using Artificial Intelligence and cutting-edge VFX to raise the bar on Telugu cinema. Like, making a veteran actor like Amitabh Bachchan look younger on screen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. “Everything is going to change by embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and Digital de-aging technology which would revolutionize every aspect of movie making in the days to come," says producer Abhishek Nama who used AI for drafting pre-Independence era sets for his film ‘Devil’ ‘I did a crash course in Artificial intelligence and I could design breath-taking sets, artifacts, and varied locations by using AI software, and our storyboard was loaded with splendid visuals authentically replicating the pre-Independence era. We can also use AI for recording a complete song by choosing the raga, singers, orchestration, and even matching lyrics, things are changing rapidly,” he adds.

He also talks about trending de-aging VFX technology being used in big-ticket Telugu movies like ‘Kalki 2898’ and ‘G.O.A.T’. “This revolutionary de-aging tool has become a sensation since legendary Amitabh Bachchan was shown as a younger Amitabh in Kurukshetra episodes and it was mind-blowing. Similarly, it was used for Tamil star Vijay in ‘G.O.A.T,’ and Vijay was seen as both older and younger version too and walking together,” he adds.



On AI taking over the voice of actors, he explains, “AI has made it easy for makers to dub an actor’s voice in varied languages, like Big B speaking fluent Telugu in ‘Kalki’. Soon actors' faces could be changed and utilised. An actor is known for his face and voice, once that comes under the control of makers, imagine things going to happen," he points out.

With this new-age VFX, we can even bring back legendary actors like Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or Akkineni Nageshwar Rao in a new film using this technology as they will look young and energetic but with a script that suits their larger-than-life image. Of course, we have to pay patent rights to the respective families. I’m just hinting that it is possible, with a bit of hard work,” he points out.

‘Right now, AI has replaced storyboard artists who used to charge Rs 50 k to 1 lac for each board, but now AI can do it at much lesser cost with better imagination,’ he informs.

Does it have the potential to replace script writers, “I don’t think so,’ says famed writer Gopi Mohan who says that the human brain is ahead in this regard. “Creativity is always evergreen and the ideas trigger from a human brain which would be more relatable for the audience. For instance, we wrote an everlasting comedy scene in a train in our film ‘Venky’ which we were inspired by our real-life incidents. That element of personal information would be missing in AI. Similarly, the character of ‘DJ Tillu’ is unique and it was generated from the mind of actor Siddhu Jonnalagada. AI can just give the plot for ‘DJ’ but it was Siddhu and his team who designed his body language, stylized dialogue delivery, and other mannerisms, so for now, the human work is superior to AI script,” he informs.