Arresting Social Media Bullies Is Timely, Says Director Ashok Teja

Director Ashok Teja of Odela franchise has welcomed the recent action taken by the Telangana Police against individuals posting vulgar comments on social media, calling it a “timely and pragmatic move.”



Speaking on the issue, Ashok said that he has consistently raised concerns about the growing menace of online harassment. “Social media bullying must be curbed. The government has been issuing repeated warnings, and now we are finally seeing strict action being implemented,” he stated.



The development comes after the arrest of a man for posting obscene remarks against actress Renu Desai on Instagram. The accused, identified as Kotipalli Venkanna, a security guard by profession, was taken into custody by Hyderabad police after he allegedly posted a vulgar comment on one of her posts.



According to reports, the individual was an active Instagram user and made the offensive remark after coming across Renu Desai’s content. Acting swiftly, the police tracked him down and arrested him under charges related to online harassment.



In a similar incident earlier, another individual was arrested for posting vulgar comments against actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, signaling a firm stance by authorities against abusive behavior on digital platforms.



“It is evident that the police departments are very clear about enforcing social media regulations. Despite repeated warnings, some individuals continue such antisocial behavior. It is encouraging to see that they are now facing consequences,” Ashok Teja added.

