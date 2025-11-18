Arjun Sarja's Mufti Police Gears Up For Release

Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh's Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga is gearing up for release. The film is directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan and produced by G. Arul Kumar under G.S.R. Arts. The film will be released in Telugu by noted producer A. N. Balaji under Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations.



Set against the backdrop of a writer’s murder, the film unfolds as a police investigative thriller. It also gives strong importance to personal drama, which makes it unique.



The film also stars Ram Kumar Ganesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Praveen Raja, and others.

