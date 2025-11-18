 Top
Arjun Sarja's Mufti Police Gears Up For Release

18 Nov 2025 7:50 AM IST

The film also stars Ram Kumar Ganesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Praveen Raja, and others.

Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh's Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga is gearing up for release. The film is directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan and produced by G. Arul Kumar under G.S.R. Arts. The film will be released in Telugu by noted producer A. N. Balaji under Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations.

Set against the backdrop of a writer’s murder, the film unfolds as a police investigative thriller. It also gives strong importance to personal drama, which makes it unique.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
