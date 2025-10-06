Are OTTs Asking Producers To Claim Exaggerated Collections?

A leading Telugu film producer has made a startling revelation — several digital streaming giants are allegedly pressuring producers and distributors to post inflated box-office numbers to create artificial hype around big releases.

“Many producers are putting up posters claiming ₹120 crore to ₹170 crore on the opening day and continue with exaggerated figures for the following days,” the producer discloses. “Most industry insiders are aware that these numbers are fudged, yet nobody raises a voice.”



According to him, OTT platforms — particularly international players that acquire big-ticket Telugu films — impose stringent terms and insist on aggressive marketing. “They tell producers that their films must make a lot of noise during the theatrical run. They believe that inflated box-office claims generate curiosity and help boost viewership when the movie premieres online a few weeks later, otherwise they would not be reluctant to pay hefty digital sums,” he explains.



Interestingly, OTT audiences are also influenced by these numbers. “When people hear that a movie grossed ₹300 crore in theatres, they are more likely to watch it online — even if those figures are far from reality,” the producer adds.

He further clarifies the confusion surrounding box-office metrics. “If a film collects ₹100 crore gross, the net would be around ₹60 crore, and the producer’s actual share might not exceed ₹45 crore after commissions and deductions,” he notes.

As an example, he cites a recent supernatural thriller that was widely promoted as a ₹200 crore blockbuster but, in reality, returned only about ₹46 crore to the producers.



The opacity surrounding financial reporting has worsened, he says, as Daily Collection Reports (DCRs) from theatres are now closely guarded. “Only the producer and distributor know the actual figures. The numbers shared by some producers and distributors groups are often inflated by 30–40%. Some producers even employ digital marketing agencies to run social media pages that post exaggerated updates through the weekend. But by Monday, when real audience reactions pour in, the hype collapses.”



He concludes with a knowing smile: “In today’s digital age, even box-office numbers have turned into part of the marketing illusion.”