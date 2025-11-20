Arbaaz Khan Stuns in His Horror Debut Kaal Trighori

Arbaaz Khan takes an impressive leap into unfamiliar territory with Kaal Trighori, marking his debut in the horror genre—and delivering one of the most restrained and impactful performances of his career. Known largely for action and commercial cinema, Arbaaz steps far outside his comfort zone to portray Dr. Manoj, a key character intricately tied to the lives of Raviraj and his wife, Madhuri.

Set in an eerie world where reality steadily warps through unexplained rituals and unsettling events, the film thrives on psychological tension. Amid the chaos, Dr. Manoj becomes a calm but compelling force—his intentions, vulnerabilities and understanding of the strange happenings unfolding in layers.

What stands out is Arbaaz’s unexpected subtlety. Eschewing the melodrama often associated with horror, he delivers a measured, naturalistic performance. His controlled expressions, grounded body language and calm intensity allow the tension to build organically without overpowering it. Instead of clichés or exaggerated fear, Arbaaz leans into quiet realism, elevating every scene he is part of.

For an actor largely associated with mainstream entertainers, this shift is refreshing. Viewers expecting over-the-top reactions or rigid seriousness instead witness a nuanced performance filled with depth, emotional balance and believable transitions. His chemistry with co-stars Aditya Srivastava and Rituparna Sengupta further strengthens the narrative, grounding its supernatural elements with emotional authenticity.

Kaal Trighori caters to a niche audience, leaning more on atmospheric and psychological horror than jump scares. Arbaaz complements this vision perfectly, anchoring the film with a mature and confident portrayal. While the film may not be a mass-market blockbuster, it has struck a chord with horror lovers seeking something different.

Arbaaz Khan’s performance emerges as one of the film’s strongest pillars—an unexpected surprise that showcases his willingness to evolve as an actor. With Kaal Trighori, he proves that reinvention is not only possible but can lead to some of his finest work.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph’s Degree and PG College