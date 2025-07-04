Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal Hail ‘Ramayana’ After Glimpse

Talented actress Sai Pallavi, who steps into the iconic role of Sita in director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana, has shared her excitement about being part of the monumental project. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Sai Pallavi posted the film’s introduction video, expressing her gratitude: "With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey along with a talented cast and crew,” she wrote.









With the blessings of Maa Sita, I get to experience her journey, along with pioneers picked by the divine to recreate the Epic! With a cast and crew like this,

I pray that you all experience the wonder that we’re working towards achieving!

Here’s the announcement video ❤️… pic.twitter.com/NqiR1RlB11 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) July 3, 2025





Ramayana is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle of unprecedented scale, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Lankesh (Raavan). The film’s first look has already created significant buzz for its impressive CGI, grand visuals, and promise of an immersive experience.



Adding to the scale, the film boasts a formidable team of Indian and international talent. Legendary composers A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are on board to create the score, while Oscar-winning technicians and acclaimed Hollywood creators have joined the crew. The production design is helmed by Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery, with epic battle choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.



The film’s global launch matched its ambition, featuring fan screenings across nine major Indian cities and an eye-catching takeover of New York’s Times Square. Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her involvement in the project by sharing her excitement on social media:



"Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path and share it with all of you,” she posted on her X profile.



While Sai Pallavi plays the lead as Sita, Kajal Aggarwal is set to appear in a significant role yet to be officially revealed. Yash will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor as the formidable antagonist, and actress Mandodari will portray Ravana’s wife, adding further depth to the narrative.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part live-action cinematic universe, set 5,000 years ago and revered by billions worldwide. The two installments are slated to release for Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively, promising to bring this timeless epic to a new generation in grand style.