AR Rahman Discharged from Hospital After Dehydration Treatment

Chennai: Music composer A R Rahman, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here following dehydration, has returned home and is doing fine now, his family said on Sunday.The 58-year-old musician was hospitalised on early Sunday morning, according to his manager Senthil Velan.

AUDIO | Chennai: "Nothing happened, he had dehydration and gastric problems... He is fine and he will be back again. It is only a gastric problem," musician AR Rahman's sister AR Reihana tells @PTI_News.



Earlier, the music director's sister AR Reihana refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. "He had dehydration and gastric problems," Reihana told PTI Videos.