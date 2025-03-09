AR Murugadoss Quashes Remake Rumors Surrounding Sikandar

Speculation has been rife about Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, with some social media users drawing comparisons to Vijay’s Sarkar and even Prashanth Neel’s Salaar after watching the teaser. However, director A.R. Murugadoss has stepped in to set the record straight, firmly denying that Sikandar is not a remake of any film.



“This is a completely original story,” Murugadoss clarified. “Every scene and every frame of Sikandar has been crafted with authenticity, offering a fresh narrative and experience. It is not a remake or adaptation of any existing film.”

He further highlighted the film’s powerful background score, composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan. “His music perfectly complements the film’s high-energy tone and vibrant visuals, adding an emotional depth that enhances every scene,” the director added.



Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Sarkar, is set to bring his signature style to Sikandar, which will hit theaters on Eid 2025. The film, produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, stars Salman Khan alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna. While the plot remains under wraps, Salman is reportedly sporting a new look for the project, adding to the anticipation.