AR Murugadoss Faces Heat Over ‘Madharaasi’ Budget Escalation?

Renowned Tamil director AR Murugadoss has reportedly landed in controversy following a complaint from the producer of his upcoming film Madharaasi. The dispute centers around the film’s significant budget escalation, which has become a major talking point in industry circles.

According to reports, Murugadoss initially projected a budget of ₹115 crore for the project. However, as the film neared completion, the overall cost is said to have surged to approximately ₹170 crore. The producer has allegedly attributed this spike to improper planning, as well as the director simultaneously working on another film, Sikandar.



Disturbed by the unexpected financial burden, the producer is believed to have approached the Directors’ and Producers’ Council, seeking compensation of ₹10 crore. The issue was taken up for discussion, with both parties being called in to find an amicable resolution.



After deliberations, a compromise has reportedly been reached. As part of the settlement, Murugadoss has agreed to write and provide the story for Ramana 2 (Telugu version) free of cost to the production house. This arrangement is seen as a way to offset the financial strain caused by the budget overshoot.



Murugadoss enjoys a strong following among Telugu audiences as well. His dubbed film Ghajini starring Suriya was a massive blockbuster. He later collaborated with Chiranjeevi on Stalin and with Mahesh Babu on Spyder, further expanding his fan base in Telugu cine.

