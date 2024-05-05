AP Government Will Provide Free Locations for Shooting Movies

Vijayawada: Telugu film directors have sought development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh, which owns beautiful locations and a long seacoast line.

A Directors’ Day programme had been held in Tenali on Saturday in which movie directors and film personalities participated.

MA-AP organised the Directors Day programme. Dilip Raja, the founder of MA-AP and film director, said there are many natural scenic and picturesque locations in Andhra Pradesh, which could be used for movie shootings. He pointed out that AP also has nearly a thousand kilometres of seacoast, which would be most useful for movie shootings.

Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation manager Srinivasa Naik said the government will provide locations for movies to be shot in the state for free.

On the occasion, Dr. Kothamasu Shyam Sundar, a renowned physician, presented Darsaka Ratna Dasari Narayana Rao awards to Ankuram, Maunam, Srikaram, film director and National Award winner C. Uma Maheswara Rao and director Bharat Parepalli, who has directed 40 films.

Directors from AP including Daddy Srinivas, Om Sai, B. Somasundaram and Chalavadi Siva Prasad received honorary awards from MA-AP on the occasion of Director's Day.