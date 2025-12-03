AP Government Approves Ticket Hike for Akhanda 2; Grand Premieres Scheduled

Tollywood is gearing up for one of its biggest releases, Akhanda 2. Headlined by Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda. The makers have already announced that paid premieres will be held across India.



In a major boost to the film’s opening, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved a significant ticket price hike for this Balayya starrer. As per the new orders, premiere shows between 8 PM and 10 PM will be priced at Rs 600 (inclusive of GST) across all centres.



Starting December 5, and continuing for a period of ten days, the movie will enjoy enhanced ticket rates — an additional Rs 75 (including GST) in single screens and Rs 100 (including GST) in multiplexes.



According to the new G.O., ticket fares in single screens will be around Rs 222.50, while multiplexes will charge Rs 277 during the first ten days of release. The film features Samyukta and Aadi Pinishetty in key roles.

