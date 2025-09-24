AP Dhillon Announces His Biggest Ever India Tour ‘One of One’

Riding high on the resounding success of his sold-out UAE concert produced and presented by Team Innovation, critically acclaimed Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon has announced his much-anticipated return to India with an expansive 8-city arena tour.

This landmark run marks Dhillon’s homecoming following last year’s sold-out performances across select cities. AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025-touted as his most ambitious tour till date and marking his third run in India-is set to kick off in December 2025, promising fans across the nation an unparalleled immersive live experience. The tour is expected to set a precedent of being the biggest ever live music tour of India this year headlined by a homegrown artist, amidst a year-end season packed with a majority of international artist showcases.



Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow in collaboration with Live Nation, this extensive tour will traverse India’s major metropolitan centers, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur, bringing the artist’s acclaimed live act to even broader audiences and to cities he’s never performed in previously. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

As part of the upcoming tour and in response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation and BookMyShow have joined forces to create a significant social impact. For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, INR 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow. Notably, AP Dhillon will match these contributions to assist in the redevelopment of homes for families affected by the floods. A portion of the proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow committing an additional INR 25 lakhs towards these relief initiatives.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase official AP Dhillon merchandise directly during the ticket booking process. This seamless integration enables concert-goers to acquire exclusive, officially curated items—ranging from apparel and accessories to collectibles.

AP Dhillon states, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “Having witnessed AP Dhillon’s extraordinary stage dynamism and the genuine bond he shares with his fans, we are committed to elevating this tour into an unparalleled celebration of sound and emotion. This endeavour is more than a tour—it is a testament to the enduring relationship between art, culture and audience. In a realm populated by high-profile events, AP Dhillon's tour is distinguished not only by its entertainment value but also by its commitment to social good. This convergence of artistry and community engagement guarantees that it will be an unmissable event for fans.”

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow states, “AP Dhillon’s artistry and global influence have always been rooted in an authentic connection with his fans, and this India tour is a true homecoming of that spirit. Having been part of his journey right from the start, including his very first live performance in India soon after the lockdown lifted, it’s been incredible to witness his evolution into one of the most defining voices of our generation. With this tour, we are proud to create an even larger stage for his music, giving fans across the country the chance to experience the phenomenon first-hand.”

The tour’s setlist will span AP Dhillon’s greatest hits, including anthems like ‘Brown Munde’ ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘With You’ alongside his latest releases such as ‘Afsos’, ‘STFU’ and ‘Thodi Si Daaru’. Attendees can expect a bold, immersive concert experience, artfully blending Dhillon’s distinctive sound, a fusion of traditional Punjabi musicality with contemporary hip-hop and R&B influences. Each show will feature global production and a centre stage stage design, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, all thoughtfully designed to create a powerful connection between AP Dhillon and his audience,making every attendee feel part of the immersive experience, regardless of venue size.



Tickets for AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 will be exclusively available on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. The exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Visa credit card and debit card holders will go live on September 26th, 2025 at 11 AM IST. The General On-Sale of tickets will go live on September 28th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST on the platform.

Tour Details

5th December 2025- Ahmedabad

7th December 2025- New Delhi NCR

12th December 2025-Ludhiana

14th December 2025-Pune

19th December 2025-Bengaluru

21st December 2025- Kolkata

26th December 2025-Mumbai

28th December 2025- Jaipur