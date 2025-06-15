AP CM–Tollywood Bigwigs Meet Deferred

The much-anticipated meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and leading members of the Telugu film industry has been deferred. Originally scheduled for the evening of June 15 at the CM’s residence in Vijayawada, the meeting was postponed due to the unavailability of top stars currently engaged in outdoor shoots and other prior commitments.

“The meeting has been postponed as many leading celebrities and industry figures were unable to attend,” a source confirmed. The meeting was expected to address pressing issues confronting the Telugu film industry.

“The Chief Minister’s support is crucial for the growth and sustenance of Telugu cinema, especially considering that Andhra Pradesh contributes nearly 70% of the revenue from big-budget Telugu films,” the source added.

In anticipation of this high-level interaction, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has also postponed its internal panel meeting that was slated for the same day.

Significantly, Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor Pawan Kalyan is also expected to participate in the rescheduled meeting. “He will be playing a guiding role during the discussions,” the source noted. It was reportedly a letter from Pawan Kalyan that prompted the industry to formally approach the new government. “When some exhibitors earlier sought his help, he advised them to first follow the proper channel and meet the Chief Minister. He assured them of his full support thereafter,” the source revealed.

This proposed meeting assumes added significance as it follows closely on the heels of the Telangana government's grand revival of the Gadar Cine Awards on June 14, honouring achievers in Telugu cinema.

Among the major issues to be discussed with the AP Chief Minister are the cap on ticket prices, increasing theatre maintenance costs, and various policy-level concerns that continue to affect the film industry in the state. There is also expected to be a formal appeal to revive the prestigious Nandi Awards, which have long symbolized excellence in Telugu cinema.