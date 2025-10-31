CM Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari Bless Newlyweds Nara Rohith and Sireesha

Actor Nara Rohith has embarked on a beautiful new journey as he tied the knot with actress Sireesha (Siri Lella), the woman who captured his heart. The traditional wedding ceremony was an elegant and intimate affair, attended by close family members, relatives, and select guests from the film and political circles.

Among the distinguished attendees were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari, who blessed the newlyweds on their special day.



Despite belonging to a prominent political family, Rohith is known for his humility and preference for privacy. Reflecting his understated personality, the wedding was conducted in a simple yet graceful manner, without any extravagant fanfare. The groom looked dashing in a traditional white-and-white outfit, while the bride radiated charm in a classic silk saree.



Photos and videos from the ceremony are now circulating widely on social media, with fans and well-wishers showering the couple with love, blessings, and congratulatory messages.



Sireesha, who hails from Palnadu, played the female lead in Pratinidhi 2. Before entering films, she worked in Australia and later moved to Hyderabad to pursue her passion for cinema. After attending several auditions, she was chosen for Pratinidhi 2. She also has three sisters.



Earlier, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony graced by CM Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, and MLA-actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who extended their blessings as Rohith placed the engagement ring on Sireesha’s finger.