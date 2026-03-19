Anushka Shetty’s Team Dismisses Marriage Rumours, Urges Respect for Privacy

Anushka Shetty has once again found herself at the center of speculation, with fresh reports claiming that the actress is set to get married soon. However, her team has firmly dismissed these rumours, issuing a clear statement that there is no truth to such claims and urging people not to believe unverified information.



The statement took a strong stand against certain media platforms and social media pages for spreading baseless news without confirmation. It emphasized that repeatedly publishing rumours about someone’s personal life, without any factual backing, crosses the line from journalism into intrusion. The team appealed to the media to wait for official announcements rather than turning private matters into daily headlines.



It also highlighted a recurring pattern in how the actress is discussed, particularly pointing out the subtle yet persistent focus on her age. The team questioned why such narratives are disproportionately directed at female actors, while their male counterparts are rarely subjected to similar scrutiny, calling it a form of age-shaming that needs to be addressed.



Reiterating Anushka Shetty’s approach to her career and life, the statement noted that she has always maintained dignity and has never relied on publicity gimmicks to stay relevant. She prefers to keep her personal life private, and her team stressed that marriage is an entirely personal decision that should not be sensationalized for the sake of engagement or clicks.



In a direct message to those spreading such reports, the note stated that media houses and pages should at least wait for official confirmation before publishing stories about her alleged marriage. It concluded by asserting that speculation and assumption cannot replace responsible journalism and that respecting an individual’s privacy is essential.

