Anushka Shetty To Be Enigmatic In Her Malayalam Debut

Tollywood star Anushka Shetty is all set to make her grand entry into the Malayalam film industry with the much-awaited horror fantasy Kathanar. Directed by Rojin Thomas and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the film revolves around the legendary 9th-century Christian priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, known for his mystical powers.



Anushka will be seen in a powerful role as Neela, a pivotal character in the narrative, marking her Malayalam debut. The makers unveiled her first-look poster on her birthday, where she appears regal and enigmatic. Fans have been showering praise on social media for her striking transformation and the grandeur of the visuals.



The film stars Jayasurya as the titular Kathanar, with Prabhu Deva in a significant supporting role. Other prominent actors like Premadasa Vineeth and Vineeth also feature in the ensemble cast.



Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer is shaping up to be a lavish period fantasy thriller, rich in visual effects and steeped in mythology. Written by R. Ramanand, the film blends elements of history, magic, and horror, promising a unique cinematic experience.



With production moving briskly, the film is gearing up for a multilingual release, and audiences are eagerly waiting for the trailer to unveil the mystical world of Kathanar.

