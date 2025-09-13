Anushka Shetty Takes Social Media Break, Shares A Message

Noted actor Anushka Shetty has announced that she will take a break from social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, she made the announcement with a handwritten note. This comes just days after Ghaati's lukewarm performance at the domestic box office.

Anushka wrote on a paper that she will go on a hiatus "just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling." "Trading blue light to candle light... (smile emoji). Will be stepping away from social media for a bit, just to reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling, to where we all actually started. See you all soon with more stories and more love....always forever...Smile always. Love Anushka Shetty," she wrote.

Sharing the note, Anushka captioned the post, "Love.... always forever (red heart emoji)." A fan said, “Omgg you're coming back to the real world. Can't wait to see you, sweety.”



On work front, Anushka Shetty tasted success with new age film Miss Shetty Mister Polishetty but her latest Ghaati has been quite disappointing.

