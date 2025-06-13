Exclusive: Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati Hits OTT Jackpot?
Anushka Shetty is proving her box office appeal once again. Her upcoming film ‘Ghaati’, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, has reportedly secured a massive deal on OTT.
"It has fetched ₹36 crores for its digital and non-theatrical rights — the highest ever for a female-centric film in Tollywood," says a source.
He further adds, “The teaser showcasing Anushka in a fierce, cigar-smoking anger-driven role created major buzz. Combined with Krish’s intense teaser cut,it sealed the deal at a record price.”
'Female-centric films usually have limited reach theatrically and on OTT platforms, but ‘Ghaati’ appears to be an exception. With a total budget of ₹45 crore, the producers are now in advanced talks to close the theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for over ₹12 crore, ensuring a profitable pre-release recovery," the source points out.
For context, Tamannaah’s supernatural thriller ‘Odela 2’ fetched around ₹12 crore for its OTT rights, which was considered a strong number for the genre.
But ‘Ghaati’ goes a step further with its unique blend of action, adventure, and thrills, making it a hot property among OTT platforms looking for high-concept content with star power.
Slated to release on July 11, Ghaati is already shaping up as one of the most anticipated female-led films of the year.
With the digital deal locked and theatrical sales underway, the film looks poised to be a winner on all fronts.