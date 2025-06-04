Anushka Shetty Stays Ahead As Crowd Puller

Glam diva Anushka Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen with her much-anticipated film ‘Ghaati’, releasing on July 11, and expectations are already running high. Industry insiders believe Anushka is poised to recreate her trademark magic and once again prove her mettle in a solo-heroine role.



“Anushka has reached hero status with a fan base of her own. In many ways, she’s the only contemporary actress comparable to yesteryear icon Vijayashanti, who commanded both market value and audience respect in Tollywood,” says director Hemanth Madhukar, who previously worked with her in Nishabdam. “She continues to captivate Telugu audiences and hasn’t lost her charm or popularity despite her brief hiatus.”



Talking about her upcoming film Ghaati, Madhukar adds, “She’s playing a character with dark shades, and that promises both novelty and depth. When women take on the protagonist’s role, it allows filmmakers to explore a broader emotional spectrum—something not always possible in hero-centric narratives, which often revolve around action and romance.”



Anushka is not alone in this journey. A handful of leading actresses have also made a mark with strong solo roles—Samantha in Yashoda, Tamannaah Odela 2, Keerthy Suresh Miss India, and Anjali in Geethanjali Malli Vachindi all tried to become crowd pullers. “While many actresses aspire to enter the female-centric film space, only a few have succeeded in making a lasting impact,” Madhukar notes. “The market still largely favors male heroes, but we hope the tides will shift in the coming years.”



On the commercial front, Anushka still commands a solid market of Rs 20 crores, “I can't give an exact number, but her films have some ready-made market even after a gap,” he says. “Her fan base remains strong, and every time she returns to theatres, audiences are eager to watch her.”



With Ghaati, Anushka Shetty once again aims to prove why she remains one of the few actresses capable of carrying a film entirely on her shoulders.