Anushka Shetty On Reuniting With Prabhas: "I Need A Great Story"

Anushka Shetty is all set to make a grand comeback with her upcoming movie Ghaati, scheduled to be released in theaters on September 5, 2025.

In a recent interview, producer Rajeev Reddy stated that Anushka will not be participating in the film's promotions.



Meanwhile, Anushka and Prabhas have long been considered one of the most popular and successful on-screen pairings in the Telugu film industry. Many fans and audience members are eager to see them together in a movie again. As it turns out, Anushka Shetty herself shares this desire to reunite with her Mirchi and Baahubali co-star.



The Bhaagamathie actress said, "I also want to work with Prabhas, but I haven't been able to find the right story since Baahubali. I need a great story to work with Prabhas. I feel I will get that one day," she added. Prabhas and Anushka were last seen together in Baahubali 2, which was a huge success at the box office.



Fans eagerly await the day they will team up again for a new film. The Nishabdham actress also plans to act in movies in quick succession from early 2026.