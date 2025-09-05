Anushka Shetty Fan’s Emotional Note Goes viral

As cinephiles await the release of Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film Ghaati, one of her fans has set the internet abuzz with an extraordinary display of devotion.

A die-hard admirer from Kolkata performed a special pooja at the revered Goddess Kali temple, praying for the film’s success and the actress’s long life.



This heartfelt act stems from a deeply personal journey. When Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty did not release in Kolkata, the fan missed Anushka’s much-awaited comeback. In a remarkable show of loyalty, he refrained from watching any films in theatres for two years, vowing to return only for Anushka’s next release.



“For me, Sweety, your presence in cinema is not just acting—it is healing, it is peace, it is happiness in its purest form,” read the emotional note, which has now gone viral among her admirers.



With Ghaati finally arriving, the fan’s long-kept promise stands fulfilled, underlining once again how Anushka Shetty’s aura extends far beyond the screen—making her one of the most cherished and loved stars in Indian cinema.

