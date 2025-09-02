Anushka Shetty Comments On A Crossover Film with Pushpa Raj

Actress Anushka Shetty plays a self-redeemed Ganjai smuggler in Ghaati, her upcoming movie. Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj in the Pushpa movies was a glorified smuggler.



In her latest interview, the Baahubali actress commented on a question related to the two characters. When asked what she thinks about a crossover film involving Ghaati's Sheelavathi and Pushpa's Pushpa Raj, she answered that it would be really interesting.



In Ghaati, Sheelavathi and her lover, Desiraju (Vikram Prabhu), rebel against the Ganjai mafia for which they worked in the past. Pushpa Raj revolting against a bigger mafia in an imaginary crossover film would be exciting for sure.



Ghaati is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film will hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

