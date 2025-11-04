Anurag Kashyap Reveals His Pick for Bollywood’s Top Khan

The three popular khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have had a huge and illustrious career in the film industry, spanning several decades. All three of them are loved by fans for their work, storytelling and their charisma.

Recently on a talk show with Komal Nahta, actor-director Anurah Kashyap was asked who is the most popular among the three khans of Bollywood.

To which Kashyap had a clear answer and stated that the most popular is definitely Shah Rukh.

"Kasyap also mentioned, Shah Rukh is the most popular, then Salman, and then Aamir."

"Aamir is the most hardworking and shrewd," he added.

Anurag Kashyap has not collaborated with either of them. However, his brother has directed Salman Khan in Dabangg. After the release, the actor and director had a fallout and have not worked together since.

Shah Rukh and Anurag have a cameo role in the movie, Luck by Chance, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The three Khans made a rare appearance at the Joy Forum in Riyadh last month, where the three talked about their career and their friendship over the years.

Shah Rukh will be seen in his upcoming movie, King, starring Deepika Paukone and Suhana Khan. A title reveal video for the movie was unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday (November 2), sparking a wave of social media buzz.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in the movie, Battle of Galwan and is currently hosting Big Boss 19, and Amir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh.