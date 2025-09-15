From Director to Actor: Kashyap’s Unexpected Journey

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for his unapologetic and fearless storytelling, has completed over three decades in cinema. Known for pushing creative boundaries and refusing to conform to industry norms, Kashyap is now gearing up for his next directorial Nishaanchi, releasing on September 19, which promises to be an intense saga of crime and punishment.

In a candid conversation, he reflected on his experiences in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, his clashes with the star-driven system, and his philosophy of empowering fresh talent.

On Controversies and Industry Isolation

"I'm very patient, but people feel like I'm always complaining in interviews. The industry has isolated me to an extreme extent, and they all feel I'm dangerous."

On Shifting to South India

"The warmth and acceptance I received while working in the South feels great. I even considered relocating because of their collaborative spirit and fearless storytelling."

On the Star-Driven Culture in Bollywood

"It's problematic with stars and their fan base. If expectations are not met, the director becomes the target. Even stars themselves get confused about what fans really want, leading to repetition. This industry is unforgiving for both actors and directors. For instance, Dev Anand, despite his passion, was mocked for clinging to youthful roles. Ram Gopal Varma, on the other hand, makes films only for himself now and no longer caters to audiences."

On Empowering Fresh Talents

"I don’t take pressure, and I keep myself at a distance from industry noise. I empower my team—cameramen, technicians, young collaborators—to make creative decisions. When every individual gives their best, the film automatically stands out. That’s why each of my films looks and feels different."

On Producers and Creative Control

"Producers often try to snatch away your power. I learned this the hard way in Bollywood. I always make sure the final cut stays in my hands. I disappear during releases but keep a close watch on the film’s progress."