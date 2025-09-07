Anuparna Roy Creates History, Wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival

Venice: Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director award in the Orizzonti Competition for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees.

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Roy’s film became the only Indian title in Venice’s Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.

The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Other competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino starring Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow’s return with A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold’s The Testament of Ann Lee starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; and Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, among others, as reported by Deadline.

Major Awards – Venice Film Festival 2025

Golden Lion : Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize : The Voice of Hind Rajab

Silver Lion Best Director : Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine

Special Jury Prize : Sotte le Nuvole, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Best Screenplay : Valerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand (A Pied d'oeuvre)

Best Actor : Toni Servillo (La Grazia)

Best Actress : Xin Zhilei (The Sun Rises on Un All)

Marcello Mastroianni Award : Luna Wedler (Silent Friend)

Lion of the Future – Debut Film: Short Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia

Orizzonti Section

Best Film : En El Camino, dir: David Pablos

Best Director : Anuparna Roy (Songs of Forgotten Trees)

Special Jury Prize : Lost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto

Best Actor : Giacomo Covi (A Year of School)

Best Actress : Benedetta Porcaroli (The Kidnapping of Arabella)

Best Screenplay : Ana Cristina Barragan (Hiedra)

Best Short Film: Without Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren

Venice Classics

Best Documentary on Cinema : Mata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

Best Restored Film: Bashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie

Venice Immersive