Anupama Parameswaran's Chic White Outfit Is Damn Cool

DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 9:50 AM IST

The flowing curls of her hair add a touch of wild beauty. "A girl and her vanity," she writes.

Anupama Parameswaran radiates confidence and charm. Dressed in a chic white outfit, the Premam actress strikes poses that highlight her poise and elegance.

The flowing curls of her hair add a touch of wild beauty. "A girl and her vanity," she writes.

The Tillu Square actress awaits the release of Janaki v/s State of Kerala in Malayalam. Recently seen in Dragon (Tamil), she is also doing Paradha, a mult-lingual release in southern languages.




